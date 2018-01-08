The Ohio State program announced on Wednesday that it has placed head coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave. The school will open an investigation into allegations he was aware of allegations of domestic abuse made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month.

"Gene [Smith] and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion," Meyer said in a statement. "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction."

Quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will serve as the Buckeyes acting head coach. Ohio State is slated to open training camp in Columbus on Friday.

Stream Live with fuboTV: 7-day Trial

© 2018 WKYC