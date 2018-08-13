Dunshee, 'Hounds deny Travs sweep — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Parker Dunshee retired the first 14 batters of the game as he led the Midland RockHounds to a 2-0 shutout of the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs were denied a sweep with the defeat but won the series and finished the homestand with a 4-2 record. Both losses on the homestand were shutouts as the Travs have now been blanked 10 times this year. Arkansas did not get a runner past first base against Dunshee and didn't overall until there were two out in the ninth inning. The game was delayed one hour at the start by rain. After an off-day on Monday, the Travs begin a six-game roadtrip on Tuesday night with the first of three in Frisco. Game time is set for 7:05 with right-hander Ashton Goudeau (1-3, 4.37) scheduled to pitch against lefty Wes Benjamin (3-4, 4.28). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

