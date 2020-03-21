LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Taylor Lindberg chased her dream of playing professional volleyball all the way to Finland, however just one hour before her first playoff game she was told the postseason had been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19.

Lindberg left Little Rock following her graduation last year, following in her father's footsteps who was also a professional volleyball player in Europe. Lindberg's team had just finished league play when they were notified there would be no playoffs.

"It was kind of sad, I've been there for a long time. Two practices a day since I've been there."

Once the league canceled the postseason Lindberg along with 13 other Americans texted to see who would be returning to the U.S. Within three days of the league's cancellation Lindberg was set on returning to the U.S.

"The airport situation wasn't too hectic but it was kind of stressful because there were only 13 approved airports to fly into."

Lindberg returned safely to the U.S. this week. She's now in Orlando spending time with her mom and thanks the club for getting her back safely.

"They were super good about getting Americans back home because there were four other Americans on the team other than me."

