Henderson State wins the GAC 2021 baseball championship title

Henderson State’s Spencer Taack threw 7.0 innings of four-hit baseball on three days rest and Bryson Haskins hit a three-run, go-ahead home run.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Henderson State’s Spencer Taack threw 7.0 innings of four-hit baseball on three days rest and Bryson Haskins hit a three-run, go-ahead home run as the Reddies defeated top-seeded Arkansas Tech, 6-1, to claim the 2021 Great American Conference Baseball Championship crown on Tuesday from Clyde Berry Field.

THE REDDIES ARE YOUR 2021 GAC CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/BKBo6xKU3B — Reddie Baseball (@ReddieBaseball) May 18, 2021

Taack, the Tournament MVP who did not face the Wonder Boys during the regular season, surrendered just one unearned run and struck out four in improving to 7-1. He became the fifth pitcher in GAC Championship to earn MVP honors joining Southern Arkansas’ Justin Thomas, James Baune and Landon Simpson who won in 2012, 2013 and 2015, respectively, and Oklahoma Baptist’s Jake Lipetzky, who captured the accolade in 2019.

After both teams scored in the first inning, Taack and Arkansas Tech (28-15) starter Riyan Rodriguez settled in and recorded matching zeroes over the next four innings. Rodriguez ran into trouble with one out in the sixth inning. Alec Lewis walked and Daniel Colasanto singled On a 1-1 count, Haskins hit his sixth home run of the season.

A Kaden Argenbright sacrifice fly in the seventh and a Joe Myers home run in the top of the ninth rounded out the scoring. Reddie closer Taylor Langston pitched 2.0 hitless innings to close out the victory. The Reddies (26-17) became the lowest seeded team to win a GAC Championship in any sport in league history.

In addition to Taack, Haskins and Argenbright, Greyson Stevens, Nick Butler and Danny Mitchell, Jr. represented the Reddies on the All-Tournament Team. Trace Maddux, Garrett Crews, Mason Griffin and Nick Kovar made the team from the Wonder Boys. Oklahoma Baptist’s Kade Self and Arkansas-Monticello’s Andrew Piraino rounded out the All-Tournament Team.