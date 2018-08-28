LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - New security measures are being discussed for Salt Bowl and War Memorial Stadium after a scare Saturday sent the stadium into panic.

Whether it be a clear bag policy or just more police, both Arkansas State Parks and the Salt Bowl Committee are looking into enhancing security.

On the first day back at school after the incident, counselors are giving students someone to talk to in Benton and Bryant.

"It was a very traumatic experience for kids and parents," said Shane Broadway, a member of the Salt Bowl Committee.

Police, school leaders and the Salt Bowl Committee discussed Monday morning how they can enhance security in the future.

"There’s discussion about a clear bag policy," said Broadway.

Broadway tells THV11 they still plan to hold next year’s game at War Memorial Stadium, but with more enhanced security, starting with the creation of a security subcommittee of the Salt Bowl Committee. While nothing is set in stone yet, they're already throwing around ideas.

They're figuring out the best way to handle crowds in the concourse.

"Maybe having something like a hall monitor so to speak, unless you're buying a hot dog or a coke, please get back to your seat," said Meg Matthews, spokesperson for Arkansas State Parks.

Arkansas State Parks is leading the investigation and reviewing surveillance video. The footage doesn’t give a clear picture of the incident but shows them where people began running from. Now, they're discussing how and if they should change security at their events.

Arkansas State Parks and Little Rock Police need anyone who witnessed the altercation that set off the chaos to come forward so they can work to piece together what happened.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Little Rock police: No shots fired during fight, panic at War Memorial Stadium

Bryant Schools release statement following Salt Bowl incident

Salt Bowl game ends abruptly, final score will stand as is

Benton and Bryant react to Salt Bowl fright

Incident at War Memorial not captured on surveillance video, State Parks says

Breaking down the Salt Bowl scare | Discussing security, stun gun sounds

© 2018 KTHV