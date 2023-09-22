Final scores for Week 4 of Arkansas high school football

ARKANSAS, USA — Hot Springs Lakeside 34, Camden Fairview 20
Conway 56, Little Rock Southwest 0
Fayetteville 56, Bentonville West 21
Springdale 28, Rogers Heritage 20
Benton 56, El Dorado 7
Marion 37, Greene County Tech 0
West Memphis 44, Sylvan Hills 13
Mountain Home 24, Russellville 21
Greenwood 61, Van Buren 17
Morrilton 35, Beebe 9
Robinson 35, Watson Chapel 7
Nettleton 34, Batesville 20
Wynne 21, Brookland 17
Hope 49, DeQueen 7
Shiloh Cristian 49, Dardanelle 7
Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14
Elkins 41, Gravette 20
Gentry 47, Huntsville 8
Lonoke 36, Riverview 14
Blytheville 54, Harrisburg 0
Rivercrest 44, Pocahontas 32
Central Arkansas Christian 40, Little Rock Hall 27
Bauxite 31, Dover 0
Arkadelphia 44, Nashville 6
Hamburg 14, Dumas 7
DeWitt 49, Star City 20
Booneville 46, Hackett 14
Lavaca 49, Cedarville 0
Perryville 20, Yellville-Summitt 0
Salem 56, Atkins 14
Bismarck 46, Jessieville 6
Glen Rose 56, Paris 6
Junction City 55, Fouke 20
Fordyce 29, Barton 28
Hoxie 49, Rison 12
Hector 38, Johnson County Westside 0
McCrory 18, Cross County 12
East Poinsett County 46, Clarendon 18
Mineral Springs 48, Foreman 6
Murfreesboro 30, Poyen 16
Hazen 65, Hampton 8
Izard County 60, Midland 14
Spring Hill 1, Hermitage 0
Corning 56, Marshall 14
Mountain View 26, Fountain Lake 0
Subiaco Academy 68, Cutter Morning Star 26
Little Rock Parkview 54, Hot Springs 7
Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7
North Little Rock 41, Little Rock Central 6
Rogers 44, Fort Smith Southside 38
Bentonville 73, Springdale Har-Ber 39
Little Rock Catholic 45, Searcy 14
Sheridan 49, Jacksonville 25
Little Rock Christian 55, Pulaski Academy 13
Lake Hamilton 54, Siloam Springs 7
Mills 31, White Hall 27
Pine Bluff 41, Maumelle 25
Southside 59, Forrest City 26
Valley View 42, Paragould 7
Arkansas High 28, Magnolia 7
Alma 45, Clarksville 14
Farmington 43, Harrison 40
Ozark 50, Berryville 14
Lincoln 48, Green Forrest 22
Heber Springs 42, Cave City 0
Harding Academy 42, Stuttgart 6
Highland 26, Gosnell 25
Trumann 43, Jonesboro Westside 9
Clinton 34, Haskell Harmony Grove 7
Pottsville 42, Mayflower 21
Ashdown 52, Waldron 14
Monticello 35, Helena- West Helena 6
Warren 55, McGehee 14
Charleston 51, Greenland 9
Mansfield 38, West Fork 8
Newport 30, Quitman 22
Walnut Ridge 43, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Magnet Cove 44, Danville 0
Centerpoint 40, Two Rivers 6
Prescott 52, Gurdon 7
Harmony Grove 46, Drew Central 12
MO-North Platte 48, Conway Christian 12
Bigelow 35, Mountainburg 7
Des Arc 48, Earle 20
Marked Tree 43, Marianna 16
Lafayette County 16, Dierks 12
