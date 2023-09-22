x
HS Football

Final scores for Week 4 of Arkansas high school football

Here are your final scores for Week 4 of Arkansas high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — Hot Springs Lakeside 34, Camden Fairview 20

Conway 56, Little Rock Southwest 0

Fayetteville 56, Bentonville West 21

Springdale 28, Rogers Heritage 20

Benton 56, El Dorado 7

Marion 37, Greene County Tech 0

West Memphis 44, Sylvan Hills 13

Mountain Home 24, Russellville 21

Greenwood 61, Van Buren 17

Morrilton 35, Beebe 9

Robinson 35, Watson Chapel 7

Nettleton 34, Batesville 20

Wynne 21, Brookland 17

Hope 49, DeQueen 7

Shiloh Cristian 49, Dardanelle 7

Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14

Elkins 41, Gravette 20

Gentry 47, Huntsville 8

Lonoke 36, Riverview 14

Blytheville 54, Harrisburg 0

Rivercrest 44, Pocahontas 32

Central Arkansas Christian 40, Little Rock Hall 27

Bauxite 31, Dover 0

Arkadelphia 44, Nashville 6

Hamburg 14, Dumas 7

DeWitt 49, Star City 20

Booneville 46, Hackett 14

Lavaca 49, Cedarville 0

Perryville 20, Yellville-Summitt 0

Salem 56, Atkins 14

Bismarck 46, Jessieville 6

Glen Rose 56, Paris 6

Junction City 55, Fouke 20

Fordyce 29, Barton 28

Hoxie 49, Rison 12

Hector 38, Johnson County Westside 0

McCrory 18, Cross County 12

East Poinsett County 46, Clarendon 18

Mineral Springs 48, Foreman 6

Murfreesboro 30, Poyen 16

Hazen 65, Hampton 8

Izard County 60, Midland 14

Spring Hill 1, Hermitage 0

Corning 56, Marshall 14

Mountain View 26, Fountain Lake 0

Subiaco Academy 68, Cutter Morning Star 26

Little Rock Parkview 54, Hot Springs 7

Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7

North Little Rock 41, Little Rock Central 6

Rogers 44, Fort Smith Southside 38

Bentonville 73, Springdale Har-Ber 39

Little Rock Catholic 45, Searcy 14

Sheridan 49, Jacksonville 25

Little Rock Christian 55, Pulaski Academy 13

Lake Hamilton 54, Siloam Springs 7

Mills 31, White Hall 27

Pine Bluff 41, Maumelle 25

Southside 59, Forrest City 26

Valley View 42, Paragould 7

Arkansas High 28, Magnolia 7

Alma 45, Clarksville 14

Farmington 43, Harrison 40

Ozark 50, Berryville 14

Lincoln 48, Green Forrest 22

Heber Springs 42, Cave City 0

Harding Academy 42, Stuttgart 6

Highland 26, Gosnell 25

Trumann 43, Jonesboro Westside 9

Clinton 34, Haskell Harmony Grove 7

Pottsville 42, Mayflower 21

Ashdown 52, Waldron 14

Monticello 35, Helena- West Helena 6

Warren 55, McGehee 14

Charleston 51, Greenland 9

Mansfield 38, West Fork 8

Newport 30, Quitman 22

Walnut Ridge 43, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Magnet Cove 44, Danville 0

Centerpoint 40, Two Rivers 6

Prescott 52, Gurdon 7

Harmony Grove 46, Drew Central 12

MO-North Platte 48, Conway Christian 12

 Bigelow 35, Mountainburg 7

Des Arc 48, Earle 20

Marked Tree 43, Marianna 16

Lafayette County 16, Dierks 12

