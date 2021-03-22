How sweet it is!!!! Hogs are headed To Sweet 16

The Razorbacks advance to next weekend and will play Oral Roberts on Saturday. Arkansas beat ORU earlier in the season at Bud Walton Arena, winning 87-76 on Dec. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1996, Arkansas is headed back to the Sweet 16 with an exciting 68-66 win over Texas Tech on Sunday evening in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In a game full of runs, the Razorbacks withstood a late run from the Red Raiders who closed within a point with just over a minutes remaining. J.D. Notae’s free throw made it a two-point game but his miss on the second set up a dramatic ending. Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards’ driving layup in the final seconds was too hard off the glass and Notae snatched the rebound to seal the Hogs’ trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas used an 11-5 run to end the first half and take a two-point lead into the half. Those two points proved to be the difference as the two teams were deadlocked at 35-35 in the second half. The late run erased an early Texas Tech lead with the deficit ballooning to 10 points halfway through the opening half. The comeback win is the ninth this season for Arkansas when trailing by double digits.

Four Razorbacks scored at least 10 points with Justin Smith leading the way with 20 points and six rebounds. Freshmen Moses Moody and Devonte Davis each added 15 points and six boards apiece. Jalen Tate scored 10 and freshman Jaylin Williams led the squad with 10 rebounds.