Former Conway standout was selected with the 21st overall pick, and becomes the first Kansas State player to be drafted in the first round

DENVER — Jordan Wicks thought the moment would be magical. It was that and then some.

On Sunday, Wicks was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

With the 21st overall pick, the @Cubs select @KStateBSB left-hander Jordan Wicks, No. 16 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



The former Conway pitcher becomes the first Kansas State player to ever be drafted in the first round.