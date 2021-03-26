MBB preview: #10 Arkansas-Oral Roberts rematch

INDIANAPOLIS — Arkansas will be playing in its first NCAA Sweet 16 since 1996 when the 10th-ranked and 3rd-seeded Razorbacks face 15th-seeded Oral Roberts on Saturday (Mar. 27) in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. Game time is set for 7:25 pm (ET) / 6:25 pm (CT) and the contest will be televised on TBS.

Arkansas and Oral Roberts met earlier this year on Dec. 20 in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas trailed at halftime (40-30) but it out-scored Oral Roberts 57-36 in the second half to win 87-76. Justin Smith and Desi Sills each posted double-doubles in the win and each had career highs in rebounds. Smith led all players with 22 points and pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds. Smith hauled in 10 offensive rebounds as the Razorbacks had 24 offensive boards and out-rebounded the Golden Eagles, 58-32, overall.