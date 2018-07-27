All eyes of the baseball world will be on Cooperstown, New York this weekend. The National Baseball Hall of Fame starts their four day celebration on Friday where thousands of fans will celebrate the induction of their newest members.

For Indians fans, this weekend will be extra special. Jim Thome will join Bob Feller as the only first-ballot selection representing the Indians on their respected plaque.

On Sunday, Thome will see his plaque for the very first time. But have you ever wondered how that plaque is made?

We traveled to Pittsburgh to get a behind the scenes look at the plaque making process.

