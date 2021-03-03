Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina 101-73

Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight Southeastern Conference game with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight Southeastern Conference game with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Muss on the SEC Network: Our chemistry right now is phenomenal. The guys really enjoy playing with each other.@THV11 pic.twitter.com/pYvQMz9KV4 — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) March 3, 2021

The Razorbacks did it by putting on a show from way outside, hitting 15 3-pointers to open up a double-digit lead and win its most games in a row since the 1994 national champions closed SEC play with 10 in a row.

FINAL: #12 Arkansas dominates South Carolina 101-73.



The Razorbacks improve to 20-5 (12-4 SEC). Arkansas has won 10 straight conference games.



They officially clinch the #2 seed in the @SEC Tournament.



Moody: 28 pts.

Smith: 22 pts.

Notae: 21 pts.

Sills: 15 pts.@THV11

📸 SEC pic.twitter.com/a5QArQsxAc — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) March 3, 2021

Justin Smith had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15 off a career-best five 3-pointers. AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 18 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)