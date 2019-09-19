Arkansas State football head coach Blake Anderson is a nominee for a football courage award.

Anderson is this week's nominee for the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl-Football Writers Association of America Courage Award.

Anderson lost his wife, Wendy, on August 19th after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

He returned to the sidelines on September 7th.

The requirements to be nominated for this award include displaying courage on or off the field. The winner of the award will announced during Capital One Orange Bowl week.

