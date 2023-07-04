4-star quarterback KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas

Razorbacks add fifth commitment to 2024 recruiting class

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight day, Sam Pittman has added a four-star commitment to his 2024 recruiting class.

Quarterback KJ Jackson committed to Arkansas on Sunday, choosing the Razorbacks over North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-handed quarterback out of Montgomery, Alabama is ranked as the No. 24 overall quarterback in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He's coming off a season at St. James (3A) in which his team went 13-2 with Jackson throwing for 42 touchdowns.

Jackson's commitment comes just a day after the Razorbacks landed a commitment from 4-star linebacker JuJu Pope out of Mississippi.

Arkansas now has five commitments in the 2024 cycle with four of them rated as four stars according to 247Sports. The Hogs are up to No. 20 in the team recruiting rankings for the class.