Halvorson's walk-off home run pushes Arkansas past Georgia 4-3

The Razorbacks overcome a 3-0 deficit to avoid the sweep at Bogle Park

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-largest crowd in Bogle Park history was on hand Saturday to watch the series finale between Arkansas and Georgia.

The home faithful did not leave disappointed.

Arkansas rallied from a 3-0 deficit and Cylie Halvorson's walk-off home run lifted the Razorbacks to a 4-3 win in front of 3,260 fans.

The win helps avoid a sweep for No. 9 Arkansas (28-11, 9-6 SEC) after No. 8 Georgia (31-8, 11-3 SEC) took the first two games of the series.

Cylie Halvorson. And the "C" stands for CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/nHMGRyLRQb — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 9, 2023

At first, it seemed like the Bulldogs were in good position to pull off the sweep.

Georgia built a 3-0 by scoring one run in each of the first three innings.

However, Chenise Delce battled through those runs and the nine Georgia hits, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for the final four innings of the game while tallying six strikeouts for the game.

As Delce started to shut the Georgia offense down, the Razorback offense started to pick things up.

Reagan Johnson came through with the bases loaded in the fourth, sending a one-out, 2-RBI single the opposite way to left to pull Arkansas within one run at 3-2.

In the sixth inning, Hannah Gammill tied things up with a solo blast to left field, her fourth home run of the season.

It wouldn't be the Hogs' final home run of the game.

In the top of the 7th, Delce worked around a runners-on-the-corners situation with no outs, earning her sixth strikeout of the day before a 4-3 double play ended the inning without any damage.

Halvorson then stepped up in the bottom of the frame and produced the biggest moment of the game.

She sent her home run to almost the same place as Gammill did the inning prior. Her sixth home run of the season went over the left field wall to lift the Hogs' to the sweep-denying win over Georgia.