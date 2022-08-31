Local businesses prepare for Razorback football's return

The countdown to Razorback game days has begun and many are gearing up for game days, including many Central Arkansas businesses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football will return this weekend, and people are getting excited— including local businesses, from merch stores to restaurants and bars, they've all been preparing for big crowds.

Steve Jenkins, the owner of Hogman's Gameday Superstore, explained how football season helps boost his business.

"The Razorbacks are an economic machine, and the state of Arkansas, it's good for stores like us. It's good for stores all over Arkansas," Jenkins said.

Stores are expected to offer more game-day tailored sales as more in-person events open up.

"Of course, coming off of COVID the last couple of years, we had some game day issues," Jenkins added. "So the game day, for example, face tattoos, you know, you don't generally wear those around the house. So you wear them when you go to the game."

He also added that recently the store has had an easier time stocking its shelves.

"We've had supply chain problems leading all the way up until now. But that is beginning to get better," he said.

Razorback fans won't just be preparing what to wear on gameday though— many are also planning where they'll watch the big game.

Brewski's Pub and Grub in downtown Little Rock hope to have a strong season.

"We're definitely ordered an extra beer, extra wings, staffing up big for this... the better the team does, the better we do. We'd like to go all season," said owner Brad McCray.

With drink specials, Bewski's will expect to bring in between $4,000 and $5,000 during game time on Saturday.

"We expect everything to be normal this year, big crowds everyone talking to each other, hanging out just like the good old days," McCray said. "It'll be a lot of people screaming woo pig sooie."

Many owners are confident in a successful start to the season this weekend as businesses begin another fall of welcoming fans with open arms.