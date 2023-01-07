No. 13 Arkansas falls on the road at No. 22 Auburn 72-59

The Razorbacks slip to 1-2 in SEC play despite freshman guard Anthony Black's game-high 23 points.

No. 13 Arkansas men's basketball fell on the road Saturday night at No. 22 Auburn 72-59.

With the loss, the Razorbacks fall to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.

A four-point play for the Tigers' Wendell Green Jr. on the first possession of the game was a sign of things to come at Neville Arena.

Green Jr. led Auburn in scoring with 19 points, while the Tigers got another 18 points from Little Rock native Allen Flanigan. Anthony Black (23 points) and Ricky Council IV (14 points) were the only Razorbacks to score in double figures.

The biggest area of struggle for Arkansas was shooting from outside, as the Hogs shot just 13% from 3-point range, and shot just 34% from the field.

Auburn was in front from the opening tip, and took a 36-25 lead into halftime.

Arkansas struggled to shoot in the first half, going 33% from the field, 17% from 3-point range and 8-for-17 (47%) from the free throw line. The Tigers forced eight first half turnovers that turned into 15 points on the other end for Auburn.

A Flanigan three gave Auburn its first double-digit lead at 24-14 halfway through the half.

Back to back baskets by Council IV and Makhi Mitchell followed by a Jalen Graham free throw helped the Hogs get back within four. However, Auburn then finished the half on an 8-1 run.

In the second half, Anthony Black turned his game up a notch for the Hogs. Black scored 13 of the Razorbacks' first 16 points in the second half, as Arkansas remained down by 10, 51-41 with 10 minutes to go.

Arkansas struggled to truly get back in reach though. A layup by Council IV got the Hogs within nine, 60-51, but that would be the only time Arkansas was within single digits in the second half.

Auburn immediately responded with a layup by Jaylin Williams and a dunk by Johni Broome to increase the lead back to 13 with 2:42 left.

The loss marks the largest margin of defeat so far for the Hogs this season, and drops Arkansas to 0-2 so far in its two SEC road games.