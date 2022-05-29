Arkansas baseball to hit the road for regionals for first time since 2015.

Razorbacks not among 16 regional hosts announced Sunday by the NCAA.

Razorback baseball will be hitting the road for regional play.

The NCAA announced Sunday the 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament, and for the first time since 2015, Arkansas will be in the tournament, but not hosting a regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After the Razorbacks exit from the SEC Tournament by going 0-2 in Hoover, it appeared unlikely the Hogs would get to start NCAA Tournament play at home.

Arkansas holds a 38-18 record, and as of Sunday morning, held an RPI of 41. RPI is one of the metrics used by the NCAA selection committee.

Four SEC teams will be hosting regionals, and they are: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Since the Hogs won't be paired with someone from the same conference, that means they will head to one of 12 other regionals. According to D1 Baseball, they project Arkansas to be a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional, hosted by Oklahoma State.

That was the same regional the Hogs ended up in back in 2015, the last time they hit the road for a regional. That year, Arkansas went all the way to College World Series by advancing from Stillwater and defeating Missouri State in the Fayetteville Super Regional.