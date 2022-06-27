Former Razorback catcher Dylan Leach commits to Missouri

The sophomore announced he was entering the transfer portal on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two days after entering the transfer portal, former Razorback catcher Dylan Leach has his new school.

Leach will be staying in the SEC, as he announced Monday he will be transferring to Missouri.

The catcher shared his decision via Twitter, where he said, "Thank you for everyone's support through this process."

The sophomore announced he was entering the transfer portal on Saturday, two days after the end of the Razorbacks' season in Omaha.

The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games in his two years with the Hogs, including 24 games in 2022, but struggled for playing time outside of mid-week games this past season due to sitting behind starting catcher Michael Turner.

For the season, Leach posted a .237 batting average in 58 at-bats.

His most noteworthy appearance came against Central Arkansas on April 5th, when Leach hit for the cycle and had a home run from each side of the plate in a 21-9 win over the Bears.

After talking with God and my family. I’d like to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at the university of Missouri. Thank you for everyone’s support through this process. #mizzou #GoTigers — Zachary Dylan Leach (@ZDylanLeach) June 27, 2022

