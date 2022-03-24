Eric Musselman's mom Kris will watch her son coach the Razorbacks in person for the first time as they take on Gonzaga during the Sweet 16 game.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Arkansas Razorbacks have made it to the Sweet 16, and it'll be a special game for someone close to Coach Eric Musselman's heart.

On CBS, Thursday, March 24, the Razorbacks take on #1 Gonzaga for a spot in the Elite 8. On the sidelines, though, Eric Musselman's mother, Kris, will be watching her son coach the team for the first time in person.

"It's just amazing, and it's even more exciting to have Eric back in California," Kris said.

Kris reassured Hog fans that she hasn't missed a game on TV and that she's excited to finally sit in the crowd. The COVID pandemic factored into her not being able to attend any of the games in-person.

She says she would watch her son lead the Razorbacks to several victories on four different TVs in her house, one in almost every room so that she wouldn't miss a thing.

"The last game, it was quite curious. It was like a calm. I just knew he had it."

When asked about Coach Musselman and how she feels about him being a beloved member of the Northwest Arkansas community, Kris doted on how proud she was of her son.

"It's been very exciting and I think it's a really happy time for him because he's teaching again. And I think it's a different environment than it was, say in San Fransisco with the pros. I think he loves seeing these kids go on to bigger and better things. I'm just so proud."

