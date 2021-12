Notae's double-double helps keep Arkansas undefeated.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday night, #12 Arkansas took down UNC Charlotte, 86-66. JD Notae led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Razorbacks are 9-0 for a third straight season under Eric Musselman. Jaylin Williams, Devo Davis and Chris Lykes were all in double-figure scoring.

The Hogs dominated on the boards, outrebounding the 49ers 41-21.