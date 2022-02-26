The Hogs pulled off a nail biting win in an SEC showdown against the # 6 Kentucky Wildcats, 75-73. This is now Arkansas' fourth ranked win of the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, #18 Arkansas upset #6 Kentucky. It was the Hogs fourth ranked win of the season. The team has now won 13 of its last 14 games.

Arkansas started the game on a 15-2 run. Trey Wade brought Bud Walton to its feet with two monster dunks.

On the other end the Razorback defense was suffocating. Oscar Tshibwe had eight points and seven rebounds, but the rest of the team was 0-8.

Jaylin Williams continued to produce. The sophomore from Fort Smith poured in six points and six rebounds in the opening frame. The SEC’s second leader scorer, JD Notae, stole the show and had 18 first half points.

Arkansas led by as many as 13 and took a 34-28 lead into halftime.

Up after one pic.twitter.com/pd3D2smfHu — 1pm CBS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 26, 2022

The Wildcats would start the second half on a 13-6 run to take their first lead since 2-0. Kentucky had 13 points off turnovers.

Arkansas led 55-54 with 7:55 to play. Notae was up to 30 points on 13-24 shooting. Kentucky was 1-9 from beyond the arc.

Tshiebwe's 26th point of the game put Kentucky back on top. The big man had 15 rebounds as well.

Jaylin Williams would secure his eleventh double-double of the season. The Hogs held a 73-70 lead with 32 seconds to play.