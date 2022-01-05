Razorback softball clinches share of SEC regular season title with 8-0 win over South Carolina.

The shutout victory on Senior Day secured back-to-back conference titles for No. 5 Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight season, the Razorback softball team sits atop the SEC.

No. 5 Arkansas clinched at least a share of the SEC regular season title on Sunday, defeating South Carolina 8-0 in five innings at Bogle Park. It's the second straight season the Hogs win a regular season conference title.

Scenes from the crowning ceremony 📸👑 pic.twitter.com/2HVrnsWqu0 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 1, 2022

The victory and title added to the celebrations of an already celebratory day, as the Razorbacks also honored eight seniors on the team's Senior Day.

One of those seniors was Mary Haff, getting the start in the circle in her final regular season home game. She delivered a scoreless performance, striking out six batters in 4.2 innings. Head coach Courtney Deifel pulled Haff before the final out so that she could exit with one last final ovation.