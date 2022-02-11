Razorback softball walks it off against Memphis, off to 2-0 start in Puerto Vallarta

After a shut out win in the season opener, #8 Arkansas rallied from three runs down to stay unbeaten.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took overcoming a three-run deficit in the final inning, but the #8 Arkansas softball team is off to a 2-0 start to its season in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Hogs made easy work of Rutgers in the season opener, shutting them out in a 4-0 victory.

Friday against Memphis, it was Arkansas who was being shutout through six full innings, trailing the Tigers 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

But then, the Hogs got some clutch at bats to turn things around.

With one out and the bases loaded, Taylor Ellsworth knocked through a bases-clearing double to corner in left field, driving in three runs and sending the game to extra innings.

Hannah Gamill started the eighth inning on second, moved over to third on a sacrifice, then came home to score the winning run on a hit from Rylin Hedgecock to the center field wall.