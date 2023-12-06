Razorbacks Land Transfer Nia Carter

Carter hit .479 and led the Big Ten in hits last season with Iowa.

Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has added a veteran outfielder from the University of Iowa, signing Nia Carter to the roster as a graduate transfer. Carter will be immediately eligible with one year of eligibility remaining.

“We’re excited the Big Ten’s hits leader is going to be a Razorback,” said Deifel. “Nia has proven year in and year out to be one of the most electric players in the game. Her dynamic offense will quickly win over our incredible fan base, and we’re so thrilled she’s chosen Arkansas as her final home.”

Carter was a staple in the Hawkeye lineup throughout her four seasons, starting 177 games in her career while compiling an impressive .415 career batting average, which ranks first in Iowa’s program history.

This past season, she started all 62 games and hauled in a plethora of accolades including NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region, First Team All-Big Ten and Softball America Third Team All-America recognition. Carter was Iowa’s everyday right fielder and led the team in batting average (.479), hits (101), runs scored (45) and total bases (115). Carter slashed .479/.527/.545 while adding 30 RBI, 10 doubles, eight stolen bases and two triples. Her 101 hits paced the Big Ten while becoming just the second player in Big Ten history to eclipse 100 hits in a single season. Among the nation’s best, she ranked second and third nationally in hits and batting average.

As a junior in 2022, Carter started all 52 games and hit .405, leading the team in hits with 66. She also ranked second in the Big Ten in hits and batting average. Carter posted an incredible 20 multi-hit outings and three multi-RBI games. She finished the season with NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region honors. During her sophomore year, Carter amassed a .296 batting average while leading the Hawkeyes in hits with 42.