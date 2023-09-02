How to watch the Super Bowl without cable

Cord cutters have a few ways to watch the Super Bowl this year.

With more people than ever ditching traditional cable in favor of streaming services, it's become easier than ever to watch the game without cable or an over-the-air antenna.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LVII without cable.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII will be shown on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial. Sling TV offers a promotional 50% discount on new users' first month.

Not every streaming service carries every local network, so check to see if streaming services carry FOX in your area.

When is the Super Bowl? What time does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?