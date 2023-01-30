'It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him,' Travis Kelce said.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Super Bowl LVII is set as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and the game will feature some big ties to Northeast Ohio as the Kelce brothers battle it out for the title on opposing teams.

It's a story gaining lots of attention as Jason Kelce is a center for the Eagles, while his brother, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for the Chiefs.

The NFL says it's the first time ever that brothers are competing against each other in the Super Bowl.

Even cooler? Both were raised in Cleveland Heights.

Before both of their teams advanced to the Super Bowl, 3News’ Jim Donovan talked with the Kelce parents about this unique situation.

"It's just been amazing. It is very humbling to see how they have turned out, and it's just been a really fun ride," exclaimed Donna Kelce. "I'm a mom that's happier than a mother should be."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame highlighted the significance of this moment, posting that Donna “will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.”

Travis said playing against his brother is a "cool scenario."

"My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him. Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. But this is definitely going to be an emotional game, that’s for sure.”

Jason also tweeted about battling his brother in the upcoming Super Bowl in a pair of posts:

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!” he said in one post.

