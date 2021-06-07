HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn will dramatically impact the 2022 Triple Crown trail by making two major changes to the Grade1 Arkansas Derby – boosting the purse to $1.25 million and moving the date to Saturday, April 2. The date shift is a departure from the traditional three weeks before the Kentucky Derby and the increased purse makes the race the richest event among Derby preps.
Oaklawn announces changes for Arkansas Derby beginning in 2022
