Oaklawn announces changes for Arkansas Derby beginning in 2022

The race will be moved to Saturday, April 2, and the purse will be increased to $1.25 million -- making it the richest among Derby preps

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn will dramatically impact the 2022 Triple Crown trail by making two major changes to the Grade1 Arkansas Derby – boosting the purse to $1.25 million and moving the date to Saturday, April 2. The date shift is a departure from the traditional three weeks before the Kentucky Derby and the increased purse makes the race the richest event among Derby preps.