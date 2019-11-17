Tigers Football drown 21-17 drove the ball 74 yards in 1:02 to score a game winning touchdown with 35 seconds left defeating rival Henderson State Reddies 24-21 at Cliff Harris Stadium.

Brayden Brazeal led the Tigers charge on senior day completing 18 of his 25 passing attempt for 223 yards and a touchdown. He did not just do it through the air as he also ran 11 times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Brazeal's favorite target on the day was senior Allie Freeman who caught seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. With his 74 yards receiving Freeman overtook the fourth place on All-Time receiving yards in the Great American Conference.

After a touchdown by the Reddies with 1:37 left in the game the Tigers saw themselves down four with 74 yards to score the ball. Brazeal started the drive with an eight yard carry. After an incompletition the Tigers used a 32 yard reception by Justin Dean to break into Reddies' territory. Freshman Keemontrae McKnight came up with a big 20 yard reception that received 15 yards tacked on at the end because of a late hit out of bounds. With 35 seconds left in the Battle of the Ravine, Brockton Brown broke the Great American Conference rushing touchdown record with a one yard rush.

Brown finished his final game against the rivals across the street with 16 rushes for 63 yards. Fellow senior Shun'cee Thomas was right behind him with 14 rushes for 46 yards while TJ Cole had 27 yards on six attempts.

The Tigers down 14 in the first quarter had their backs against the wall; as a pass soared towards the Tigers 10 yard line senior Keandre Evans picked off the ball and returned it 31 yards. Evans led the team in tackles with nine on the day. Dameyun McDonald had a huge game forcing pressure on the quarter back with two sacks. On one of his sacks he caused a fumble that was recovered by the opposing foes.

Freshman Gabe Goodman completed on his only field goal attempt in the game booting a ball through the uprights giving the Tigers their first lead of the game at 17-14.

Ouachita now waits to see who they will host at Cliff Harris Stadium in the Division !! Playoffs.

Print Friendly Version