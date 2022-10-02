'It's been the love of my life': Shaun White gives tearful farewell interview

Tissues may be required when watching Shaun White talk about his career following his retirement run at the Winter Olympics.

White didn't make the medal stand this time around, although he got oh so close. His score of 85.00 was 2.25 points away from bronze.

After the event, White was fighting back the tears during what was essentially his farewell interview.

"I just want to thank everybody for watching," White during an interview with NBC from the halfpipe venue. "Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."

Then White got a surprise when he was given the chance to see his family who was rooting for him back home in Los Angeles.

"I wanted more today but I'll take what I can get," White said.

"I can't wait to see you all," he added, wiping away the tears.

White's resume speaks for itself: Olympic gold in ‘06 and defense of it four years later. He also won in ’18, where he put down back-to-back 1440s for the first time in his life to hold off Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who won the gold on Thursday.

This has been a difficult lead-up for White, who was slowed by a positive test for COVID-19, injuries and training issues. But he looked back at his best — under pressure, too — when he qualified for the final on his last run Wednesday.

White carried it over to the final and on his second run executed his patented Double McTwist 1260 and then a frontside 1260 at the end for his highest score in his three runs.