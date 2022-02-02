3 US men's hockey players test positive for COVID at Olympics

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The U.S. men’s hockey team has held its first pre-Olympic practice in Beijing without two top defenseman and a veteran forward because they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson remains in Los Angeles. Defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele are isolating in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday. The U.S. opens against host China on Thursday.

Players and coaches arrived just after midnight. Three goaltenders and 23 skaters were on the ice for practice with coach David Quinn and his assistants.

Canada canceled practice for a second consecutive day. No reason was given.

This is not the first instance of COVID-19 for Team USA since arriving in Beijing.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was supposed to be one of the two U.S. flagbearers during the Opening Ceremony Friday, but she was placed in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday.

Bobsled doesn't begin until Feb. 13, and USA Bobsled and Skeleton is hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete.

US women's hockey star Decker out of Olympics

U.S. women’s hockey star Brianna Decker will miss the rest of the Olympics after injuring her left leg in the Americans’ tournament-opening victory against Finland.

Decker is expected to remain in Beijing rather than fly back to the U.S. immediately.

The forward was hurt when she was tripped from behind by Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period Thursday night. Decker was unable to put any weight on her left leg. She was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Decker’s injury was the second to a key player on the first day of women’s hockey in Beijing. Canadian forward Melodie Daoust was injured after being checked hard into the boards by Switzerland’s Sarah Foster.