LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Big Dam Bridge 100, the state's largest cycling tour, is 65 days away! For those of you riding, like Laura Monteverdi and Mariel Ruiz, it's important to train for the big day.

Scott Warren from the Meteor Bike Shop in Little Rock stopped by to talk about the Do's and Don'ts of training for the big ride.

DO's

Wear helmet at all times

Hydrate

Ride with groups or experienced riders

Get Bike Serviced

wear a high performance cycling jersey

wear padded bike shorts

DON’Ts

Overdo it

Take risks

Your body has to work extra hard to cool off when exercising, so you want to make sure you take precautionary measures to prepare for the big day.