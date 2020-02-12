Outlaw Records a Career-High Points, UCA Defeats UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jalisa Outlaw led the Sugar Bears with a career-high 20 points on Tuesday at the H.O Clemmons Arena. The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team knocked off the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 74-70. UCA picked up its first win of the season and improved to 1-2 on the season, while UAPB fell to 1-1. Central Arkansas scored the first points of the game and never trailed.



The Sugars Bears opened the game with a bang, as they started the game on a 7-1 run. The UCA defense held UAPB scoreless for the first 3:09 of the game and did not surrender a field goal for the first 7:15 of the quarter. The Sugar Bears held a 19-13 lead at the end of the first period. Briana Trigg led UCA with six points.



After UAPB pulled within three, 21-18, Central Arkansas went on a 7-0 run and extended its lead to 28-18 with 6:22 left in the half. Later in the quarter, Briana Trigg recorded a steal and went all the way for the fast-break layup. Savanna Walker recorded a steal with 18 seconds left in the half, attacked the glass for the fast-break layup and drew a foul. She converted the and-1 and put UCA up 43-29, with 12 seconds left in the period. UAPB recorded a 3-pointer as time expired at the half and made the score 43-32, in favor of the Sugar Bears.



After the break, UCA continued where it left off at the end of the first half and scored on the opening possession. The Lady Lions pulled within six points, 53-47, with 3:55 left in the third quarter. The Sugar Bears were unfazed by the surge from UAPB and ended the quarter on a 5-0 run, and went to the fourth quarter with a 62-50 lead.



UAPB picked up the intensity in the final period and managed to pull within four points, 71-67, 1:19 left in regulation. After the Lady Lions pulled with four, 72-68, Outlaw hit two critical free throws to put UCA up six. Central Arkansas was able to run the clock out and hold off the late charge by UAPB.



Outlaw finished with a career-high 20 points and added four rebounds, and an assist. Lucy Ibeh was a force on the glass as she recorded a career-high 11 rebounds and added seven points. Briana Trigg posted a season-high 10 points and picked up seven boards. Walker collected a career-high four assists and chipped in with eight points. Ibeh and Hannah Langhi picked up one block each.



Kaila Walker recorded a game-high 22 points for UAPB. Joyce Kennerson and Trasity Totten finished in double figures as they scored 12 and 11, respectively.



The Sugar Bears return to action for a matchup against No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday, Dec. 13, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.



From the Coach – Head Coach Sandra Rushing

"Jalisa Outlaw did an outstanding job tonight and she's just a redshirt freshman. I'm really proud of this team. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We're trying to make it to the conference tournament and win it, but it's one game at a time. I thought we got a little timid down the stretch, playing not to lose. We needed the challenge and we met the challenge."



