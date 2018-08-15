#PrepsOn11 Preview: Hot Springs Trojans — HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (THV11) -- Hot Springs has only had two winning seasons since 2011, and haven't won back-to-back games since 2015. Darrell Burnett took over as the head of the Trojans in July, and admits that it's been tough having enough time to install all the things that he's trying to bring from his time as an assistant at Bryant.

"Coach James predicated everything off discipline, and everything we did at Bryant, we're trying to do here times 10," said Burnett. "There's a lot of teaching, a lot of adjustments. And time is not on our side."

While he may be up against the clock, senior quarterback Aaron Williams, who started four games last season, has already noticed a difference in the mentality of his teammates. "Coach B holds us to a higher standard," Williams said, "He keeps telling us that if I do my job, and everybody else does their job, we're going to be great."

Burnett believes this team has enough talent, and that it's just focusing on the fundamentals. And he's excited for the challenge that lies ahead. "The thing that's most exciting is it's at the bottom right now," he said. "And if you do things the right way, and you don't cheat the game of football you get to see the program rise. You get to see through your former coaches, former players, former communities ... that you had a big impact on the kids. It's a great honor."

Hot Springs opens their season August 30th against Fountain Lake.

