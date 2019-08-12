FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football placed three student-athletes on the 2019 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Offensive All-Freshman team, which is tied for the most by any program in the country.

Right guard Ricky Stromberg earned third team honors, while receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox landed as honorable mention team members. Arkansas is the only school with two receivers recognized by PFF.

Stromberg, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks, starting each of the last 11, primarily at the right guard position. He blocked for an offense that accumulated 4,081 total yards in 2019, with 2,315 through the air. Stromberg was rated as the top pass blocking lineman on Arkansas’ starting unit by PFF with a grade of 67.0. He did not allow a sack in 417 pass blocking plays in his first year on the Hill.

Burks, an Arkansan from Warren, was the team’s leading receiver with 475 yards on 29 receptions over 11 games played and nine starts. He averaged 43.2 yards per game and 16.4 yards per catch, leading both categories among SEC freshman wideouts. Burks was the only Razorback to catch a pass in every game he played in, as he was one of five Arkansas freshmen ever to eclipse 400 receiving yards in a season.

Knox, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was neck-and-neck with Burks all season long, leading the two at points throughout their first year together. Knox finished the year with 385 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions, ranking second on the team in TD catches. He wrapped up his first season ranked third in the league among freshmen in yards per game (43.2) and receptions per game (2.5).

