HOOVER, Ala. — Jack Kenley's 2 RBI single gave Arkansas a 4-3 lead in the 6th inning as the Razorback bullpen preserved a 5-3 victory for the Razorbacks over Ole Miss.

Matt Cronin was called on for the four out save and did just that to send the Hogs to the winner's bracket in the SEC tournament.

Kenley led the Razorbacks at the plate going 1-4 with 3 RBI's. Curtis Washington Jr. provided Arkansas with insurance in the 9th inning scoring on an error by Ole Miss to make it 5-3.

Arkansas will now face no. 3 seed Georgia Thursday afternoon at 4:30 PM on the SEC Network.