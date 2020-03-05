Robinson Senior Mackenzie Frederick may be in a league of her own. Frederick not only a super star on the soccer field but also volleyball, basketball, as well as track and field.

Unfortunately like all seniors in 2020, her high school career was cut short due to COVID-19. "Knowing how far we could have gone, and not getting the chance to really stinks."

Mackenzie and the rest of the 2020 seniors are disappointed but they’re still trying to set a good example for the underclassmen. "We’re just positive people in general, so we’ve just all been trying to encourage the younger girls."

Although her time at Robinson is unfortunately ended early, that doesn’t mean her playing days are over. Mackenzie signing a a scholarship to play soccer at Arkansas last November. "So happy that I’m going to Fayetteville, Fayetteville has been a dream of mine ever since I was young. My sister and brother both went to Fayetteville. My sister is still there, we’ve been having zoom calls with our 2020 class."

She now hopes to add depth to the reigning SEC regular season champs next season.

"They’re definitely getting better every year and that’s what I’m super excited for and it’s definitely going to push me and it’s going to push me to be a better athlete and it’s going to push me to be a better person."