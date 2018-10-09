Travs season ends with game five defeat — Tulsa, Okla. -- The Arkansas Travelers 2018 season came to a halt in a game five loss to the Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League North Division Championship Series in a 5-3 decision on Sunday afternoon. Tulsa built a 5-0 lead before the Travs made a late push scoring twice in the eighth inning and once more in the ninth. The game ended with the tying run at the plate. Layne Somsen, who took two losses earlier in the series, was able to secure the final out and earn the save for Tulsa. Mitchell White kept the Travs down for the first seven innings as they were only able to muster two hits and two walks against the Drillers starter. Williams Perez took the loss for the Travs surrendering four runs over five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored in the opening inning when D.J. Peters beat out a possible double play ball. Each game of the series saw one team score in the first inning and that team went on to win the game.

* The Travs defense turned a double play in each of the next three innings although Tulsa still added a run in the third.

* With two out in the fifth, Eric Peterson doubled for the Drillers and Gavin Lux followed with a two-run homer. Peters then led off the sixth inning with a solo blast to make their lead five.

* Arkansas started their rally against the Drillers bullpen. Chuck Taylor and Eric Filia hit consecutive homers with two out in the eighth.

* After a double play erased a lead off hit in the ninth, Chris Mariscal singled and moved to second on defensive indifference. Joseph Odom continued his mastery of the ninth inning in the series as he doubled home Mariscal before a strikeout ended the game. In the ninth inning of games in the series, Odom was 4-4 with two homers, a double, a walk-off hit and five runs batted in.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Eric Filia: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* C Joseph Odom: 1-3, BB, 2B, RBI

* Matt Tenuta: 1.1 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K

Up Next

The 2019 season for the Travelers opens on Thursday April 4 in Tulsa. The home opener at Dickey-Stephens Park is Thursday April 11 against the Tulsa Drillers. Stay tuned to travs.com for more information.

