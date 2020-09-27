Trojans stay close but don’t finish against Cajuns

Little Rock forced extra points in each of the last two sets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It took extra points to determine the final two sets but despite a strong serving game and a dominant blocking effort, Little Rock fell in straight sets in the series finale against Louisiana Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center.

Laura Jansen led the Trojans (0-4, 0-3 Sun Belt) with her sixth career double-double, posting 16 kills and 11 digs while also being one of five different Little Rock players with a service ace in the match.

FINAL | Louisiana 3, Little Rock 0 | 25-14, 26-24, 27-25

The Trojans posted seven blocks to Louisiana's two but the Ragin' Cajuns (9-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated on the year after hitting .318 in the match while Little Rock hit just .174.

Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana with 18 kills.

Beyond the Box Score

Halee Pedro and Leigh Maher each had four digs in the opening set.

Louisiana's Hannah Ramirez registered seven digs in the first set.

Laura Jansen led all players with a set-high nine kills in the second set.

Zanobia Willis recorded four of her five blocks of the match in the third set.

Little Rock held Louisiana to just a .164 hitting percentage in the final set, but the Trojhans only hit .091 in that frame.

Leaders by the Numbers

Kills: 16, Laura Jansen

Assists: 22, Alyssa Nayar

Service Aces: 2, Nathalia Vigineski

Digs: 24, Leigh Maher

Blocks: 5, Zanobia Willis

Notables

With 16 kills and 11 digs, Laura Jansen recorded her sixth career double-double and second of the season.

Zanobia Willis registered five blocks in a match for the third time in four matches this season.

Little Rock still holds a 39-16 lead in the all-time series.

The Trojans limited Louisiana to just three service aces in the match, a season-low against a Sun Belt opponent.

Up Next