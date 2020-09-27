x
Trojans stay close but don’t finish against Cajuns

Little Rock forced extra points in each of the last two sets
Credit: Mark Wagener

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It took extra points to determine the final two sets but despite a strong serving game and a dominant blocking effort, Little Rock fell in straight sets in the series finale against Louisiana Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center.

 Laura Jansen led the Trojans (0-4, 0-3 Sun Belt) with her sixth career double-double, posting 16 kills and 11 digs while also being one of five different Little Rock players with a service ace in the match.

 FINAL | Louisiana 3, Little Rock 0 | 25-14, 26-24, 27-25

 The Trojans posted seven blocks to Louisiana's two but the Ragin' Cajuns (9-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated on the year after hitting .318 in the match while Little Rock hit just .174.

 Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana with 18 kills.

 Beyond the Box Score

  • Halee Pedro and Leigh Maher each had four digs in the opening set.
  • Louisiana's Hannah Ramirez registered seven digs in the first set.
  • Laura Jansen led all players with a set-high nine kills in the second set.
  • Zanobia Willis recorded four of her five blocks of the match in the third set.
  • Little Rock held Louisiana to just a .164 hitting percentage in the final set, but the Trojhans only hit .091 in that frame.

 Leaders by the Numbers

Kills: 16, Laura Jansen

Assists: 22, Alyssa Nayar

Service Aces: 2, Nathalia Vigineski

Digs: 24, Leigh Maher

Blocks: 5, Zanobia Willis

Notables

  • With 16 kills and 11 digs, Laura Jansen recorded her sixth career double-double and second of the season.
  • Zanobia Willis registered five blocks in a match for the third time in four matches this season.
  • Little Rock still holds a 39-16 lead in the all-time series.
  • The Trojans limited Louisiana to just three service aces in the match, a season-low against a Sun Belt opponent.

Up Next

Little Rock is scheduled to play a two-match Sun Belt Conference series at Arkansas State next weekend. 