Trojans stay close but don’t finish against Cajuns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It took extra points to determine the final two sets but despite a strong serving game and a dominant blocking effort, Little Rock fell in straight sets in the series finale against Louisiana Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center.
Laura Jansen led the Trojans (0-4, 0-3 Sun Belt) with her sixth career double-double, posting 16 kills and 11 digs while also being one of five different Little Rock players with a service ace in the match.
The Trojans posted seven blocks to Louisiana's two but the Ragin' Cajuns (9-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated on the year after hitting .318 in the match while Little Rock hit just .174.
Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana with 18 kills.
Beyond the Box Score
- Halee Pedro and Leigh Maher each had four digs in the opening set.
- Louisiana's Hannah Ramirez registered seven digs in the first set.
- Laura Jansen led all players with a set-high nine kills in the second set.
- Zanobia Willis recorded four of her five blocks of the match in the third set.
- Little Rock held Louisiana to just a .164 hitting percentage in the final set, but the Trojhans only hit .091 in that frame.
Leaders by the Numbers
Kills: 16, Laura Jansen
Assists: 22, Alyssa Nayar
Service Aces: 2, Nathalia Vigineski
Digs: 24, Leigh Maher
Blocks: 5, Zanobia Willis
Notables
- With 16 kills and 11 digs, Laura Jansen recorded her sixth career double-double and second of the season.
- Zanobia Willis registered five blocks in a match for the third time in four matches this season.
- Little Rock still holds a 39-16 lead in the all-time series.
- The Trojans limited Louisiana to just three service aces in the match, a season-low against a Sun Belt opponent.
Up Next
Little Rock is scheduled to play a two-match Sun Belt Conference series at Arkansas State next weekend.