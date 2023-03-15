UCA hires Tony Kemper as head women's basketball coach

Kemper was on the Sugar Bears' staff from 2010-2012 and returns after spending 11 seasons at Marshall.

CONWAY, Ark. — Tony Kemper is back in purple and black.

The University of Central Arkansas announced Kemper as the new women's head basketball coach last Friday.

Kemper was an assistant for the men's team from 2006-10 and the women's team for two seasons.

He left Conway in 2012 to become an assistant under former UCA coach Matt Daniel at Marshall. Kemper eventually became Marshall's head coach in 2017.

Kemper addressed the media and the UCA community on Wednesday.

"12 years ago we left this great community and are really fortunate to come back," Kemper said. "That comes from my whole family."

Kemper hopes to find success while competing in the ASUN Conference. While in Conway, Kemper helped coach the Sugar Bears to a 2012 Southland Conference regular season title.

"We've got to work to get this program back where it belongs which is at the top of the league," Kemper said. "We've got to shoot the ball better. We've got to recruit athletes who can get the ball up. I like to shoot the three."

UCA has quite a few talented athletes from the state of Arkansas and Kemper plans on recruiting more in-state players.

"When we were here in 2012 all five starters were from the state of Arkansas," Kemper said. "It's important that we go back to having a base of high school athletes and wherever we can have them be from right here."