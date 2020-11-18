UCA-Louisiana football game canceled

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears will not face the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns this Saturday due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing with the Louisiana program, according to a Wednesday release from the Louisiana athletics office.



The Bears (5-4), ranked No. 10/11 at the FCS level, were set to meet the Rajin' Cajuns (7-1), ranked No. 24/25 in the FBS, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field. The game would have been UCA's third of the season against an FBS opponent, the most in school history.



UCA officials are in talks to add a replacement game, possibly this Saturday. If not, the Bears will finish their fall season with a 5-4 mark, their 13th winning season in the past 15 since moving up to NCAA Division I in 2006.