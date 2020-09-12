UIW Cancels Saturday Football Game at Arkansas State

The Arkansas State football team's home game this Saturday, Dec. 12, against the University of the Incarnate Word has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Cardinals' program.



The game, which will not be rescheduled, was canceled after UIW informed A-State today that it can't play the game due to their number of unavailable players.



"Even though we've seen cancelations and postponements across the country this season and dealt with these scheduling challenges ourselves, it is still disappointing news for our team that we aren't going to be able play this game," said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. "We were looking forward to being back in Centennial Bank Stadium, especially for our seniors, but understand UIW's situation."