MONROE, La. — Little Rock fell to ULM 5-2 in the series opener Friday night as the Trojans couldn't get the bats going in the contest.



Eldridge Figueroa and Nick Perez were the only Trojans to record multi-hit nights. The rest of the lineup would combine for just two hits as Little Rock only scored two runs in the game.



Chandler Fidel took the loss and fell to 4-3 despite a strong showing from the junior. Fidel threw seven complete innings, allowing three runs and scattering six hits.



The Warhawks struck early with a run in each of the first two innings to take an early 2-0 lead.



Little Rock replied with a run in the top of the fourth inning, using a sacrifice fly from Troy Alexander to score Ramon Padilla who led off the inning with a double.



The hosts answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, as defensive miscues would plague the maroon and silver in the frame.



Little Rock's second run came in the fifth inning when Ryan Benavidez grounded out to score Chase Coker and make the score 3-2.



However, two runs from ULM in the eighth inning would give the Warhawks the cushion they needed to seal a game one victory.



The Trojans get back to action tomorrow at 12 p.m. for the first game of a doubleheader, which will conclude the series.



