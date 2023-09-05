ARDOT worker dies after being hit by vehicle on I-430

An ARDOT worker has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-430 while attempting to clear debris from the road. An investigation will soon be underway.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man has died after he was hit by a vehicle driving in the northbound lane of I-430 on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, 25-year-old Timothy Harris was a maintenance worker for ARDOT who had been on the job for about two months. He was called to clear debris in the roadway near exit 9 Cantrell after the Rodney Parham interchange.

A spokesperson for ARDOT explained that Harris went out to clear the debris around 1:00 p.m. in a marked truck while wearing a safety vest. There was apparently a shovel in the roadway, and he went to move it out of the way.

Witnesses said it looked like he misjudged his chances of getting back to the side of the road. He quickly threw the shovel out of the way, when one vehicle avoided hitting Harris and then turned in the opposite direction of the shovel.

This is when a second driver hit Harris. He was then taken to the hospital where he died shortly before 10:00 p.m.