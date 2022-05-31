AAA urging caution ahead of busy travel season

We're in the season of '100 Deadliest Days' which is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. AAA uses the term to increase safe driving awareness during the season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer time has finally begun, and that also means that the time for those summer vacations is here. Hundreds of people have taken for the roads as they have head out to see family and friends. For people like Dr. Randy Maddox, the summer season is not as relaxing of a time as you might expect.

"Well typically in emergency departments, the summer months are the busiest months," Dr. Maddox, Medical Director of the Emergency Department, said. "We will likely see an increase in traumas in the next three or four months."

The stretch of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day is called the '100 Deadliest Days.' Which is a term used by AAA to increase awareness and safe driving during that time period.

"We're at a time now, when, you know, for whatever reason it is, we know that drivers are taking more risks on the road and when they're behind the wheel," Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA said. "Not just teens, but all drivers in general."

AAA data in Arkansas, showed that there has been an average of 32 fatal crashes among teen drivers each year, for the past 10 years.

During the '100 Deadliest Days', though, that average has gone up to almost 12 teen driver fatalities – which is roughly a third of the years total, of teen driving deaths.

"You think about that short, you know, that short less than three month window," he said. "However, we're seeing more deaths on the roadways involving teen drivers during this period than any other time."

Chabarria recommends three simple things to make sure you, your family – and your teen driver – all stay safe this summer.

Avoid any distractions, like your phone or loud music, always wear your seatbelt and always remember to slow down.

Those three easy steps are echoed by Dr. Maddox, so that you don't end up spending the summer in his emergency room.