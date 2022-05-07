Average prices of gas in Arkansas fell 8.2 cents in the last week

Last week, GasBuddy surveyed 1,826 gas stations in Arkansas to find the average gas price in the state had fallen 8.2 cents per gallon, averaging $4.34 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.34 per gallon. In the past week, the national price of diesel fell 6.3 cents and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $3.90 per gallon while the most expensive was $5.30 per gallon, making a difference of $1.40 per gallon between the two stations.

GasBuddy also reported the national average price of gas falling 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week as well, averaging $4.78/g today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the US.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years go as follows:

July 5, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

