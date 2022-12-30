I-30 construction requires lane closures beginning in January

As part of the construction to widen I-30, crews will need to do overnight lane closures on parts of the interstate beginning in January.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update (12/30/2022): The Arkansas Department of Transportation released additional information regarding the Interstate 30 construction on Friday.

Work on the interstate will require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Weather permitting, the travel impacts will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., and traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.

ARDOT emphasized that all drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Furthermore, the installation of overhead signage will cause a temporary lane closure on I-30. Weather permitting, the contractor will close the outside eastbound lane between Scott Hamilton Drive (Exit 134) and Geyer Springs Road (Exit 133) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Here's a detailed view of the closures, per an ARDOT news release:

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

I-630 westbound on-ramp (full closure) between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

24-hour Closures

6th Street Bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed

In an effort to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County to six lanes, overnight lane closures will soon be required.

Throughout January, crews will periodically need to close certain lanes in order to continue with the project.

They will be working in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).

While this is going on, traffic headed both east and west will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9:00 p.m. and all lanes should be open by 6:00 a.m. at the latest the following morning.

The Arkansas Highway Police will be assisting traffic, and there will be various construction barrels and signage in place.