Lane closures for I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock to begin Monday

As progress on Interstate 30 continues, construction crews will need to close several lanes of the highway beginning on Monday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, construction crews are set to begin work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this week.

Road work will begin on in the morning on Monday, February 20, and traffic will be controlled by signage and construction barrels.

Daytime closures will be between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

I-30 river bridge(slowdown of traffic) between Roosevelt Road and I-30/I-40 split in Little Rock on Monday and Tuesday. Slowdown of traffic will last about 30 minutes between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th street in Little Rock (To begin at 6:30 a.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures will be between 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

I-30 (single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (To begin at 6:00 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between frontage roads in North Little Rock (To begin at 11:00 p.m.)



24-hour closures

Full closure of McGowan street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane

2nd Street ramp demolition (light and noise impacts) between Sherman and Collins streets in Little Rock; any demolition hammering will end by 8:00 p.m. each day

Full closure of 6th street bridge for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Dean Kumpuris and Sherman Street in Little Rock