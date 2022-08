Traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over during an accident and blocked the ramp to I-30 west.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate.

The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result.

The traffic accident is impacting all westbound lanes, with the majority of the stoppage taking place near Fourche Creek.