I-40 bridge outside lanes set to close through mid-March

ARDOT's consultant is set to inspect the I-40 Mississippi River bridge, which will cause 'single outside lanes' to close for several days until mid-March.

ARKANSAS, USA — Traffic officials are set to inspect the I-40 Mississippi River bridge, which will cause 'single outside lanes' to close for several days up until mid-March.

According to reports, the inspection is set to be handled by ARDOT's consultant HNTB.

The department said that they will use the planned lanes closures as an opportunity to do hands-on evaluations of the previous repair work on the bridge's tie girders that was completed last summer.

If weather permits, traffic officials said that the outside lanes closures will start on Monday, Feb. 28 and will impact the westbound direction for 8-days, including the weekends.

Following the completion of the westbound direction, the department plans to close eastbound outside lanes for roughly 8 more days.

ARDOT said that there will only be one lane of traffic closed at a time in either direction, and is limiting those lane closures to the following times:

Westbound outside closed: Mon-Fri | 5:30a.m. – 3:30p.m.

| Eastbound outside closed: Mon-Fri | 8:30a.m. – 6:30p.m.

| Either WB or EB outside closed: Sat-Sun | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The department said that the next phase of the inspection is set to take place this summer, with ARDOT's consultant performing further ultrasonic testing of 'steel welds within the five spans west of the main arch.'