WEST FORK, Ark. — During the heavy rainfall on Thursday night, a section of Highway 220, just south of Devils Den, collapsed.

The section that collapsed is about 75 feet long and dropped down about 6 feet down from the road.

Officials are advising the public avoid the area if possible.

